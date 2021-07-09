Jill Duggar and sister Jana celebrate important milestone together amid show cancellation

Jill Duggar celebrated her son Sam's fourth birthday by treating the young boy to one epic surprise - a ride in a firetruck.

Mom-of-two Jill took to Instagram to share video footage of her brother James and sister Jana surprising their nephew with the truck, allowing him to ride in the vehicle to visit Chick-Fil-A for dinner.

"Sam had a surprise today!" Jill captioned the video. "We had planned to go to Chick-Fil-A with James for his birthday but he didn't know Uncle James was coming in the fire truck!"

Sam's auntie Jana was also there to surprise him, and in the video Sam could be seen running out to the truck before stopping in shock.

He was left speechless, but Jill shared he later ran inside to "grab his stuff" so they could quickly get to the truck.

Sam and his older brother Israel sat in the front with James, while Jana and Jill sat in the back.

"Brownie points for sure, Uncle James!" added Jill.

James treated his nephews to a ride in the firetruck

Later, after their lunch, the boys were even allowed to test the hose and "have a water party" supervised by James with Sam sitting on top of the truck.

Former Counting On star Jill has been estranged from some of her family for some time, after husband Derick Dillard accused patriarch Jim Bob Duggar of withholding money from his children.

But she has been publicly spending more time with her siblings in recent months, with James joining Jill to celebrate Derick's law school graduation.

Birthday boy Sam was allowed to "test the hose"

Counting On was cancelled in late June, with the network confirming that they "will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On".

The decision came as the eldest Duggar son Josh was arrested for receiving and possessing child pornography. If convicted of the alleged crimes, he could face up to 20 years behind bars on each of the two counts, amounting to a total possible sentence of 40 years.

"He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," Josh's attorneys, Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne, said in a statement at the time.

The charges come six years after it was alleged that between 2002 and 2003, when Josh was a teenager, he had molested several young girls, including some of his sisters. Jill and Jessa came forward and claimed to be victims, but no charges were ever filed.

