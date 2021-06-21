Jill Duggar joins siblings in celebrating special day for 'pops' Jim Bob amid family estrangement

Jill Duggar wished her father Jim Bob a Happy Father's Day on Sunday, joining her siblings including Jana, Jinger, Jed and Justin.

Mom-of-two Jill shared a series of pictures of her husband Derick Dillard and their two boys, and captioned the post: "Happy Father’s Day to my sweet hubby who is the best dad to our 2 little guys!

"I’m so grateful for you @derickdillard. The boys look up to you so much and want to be just like you!"

She then added: "Happy Father’s Day also to my dad @duggarfam and my late father-in-law, Rick Dillard."

However her siblings all shared a picture of themselves with patriarch Jim Bob, with Jana posting a video of the family first shared by the family account of the group playing a game called Rollors.

In the video, Counting On star Jim Bob was joined by some of his 19 children, as well as son in-law Ben Seewald and daughter in-law Kendra.

Jinger wished her father a happy day with a throwback picture

"So nice to see families doing things together and spending time together, looks like they're having so much fun," one fan commented on the video.

Jill, however, was not at the house, as she has been estranged from her family for some time after Derick accused her father of withholding money from his children.

Jana also shared a picture from when she was first born

They have also broken away from some of the family's more conservative choices, including sending their children to public school and drinking alcohol.

In March the pair also admitted "there are a lot of triggers" at the patriarch's house, and there are also "restrictions" in place.

Jed praised his "fun" father

"But also, we just feel in this season of life we have to prioritize our mental and emotional health and all of that," said Jill.

"Our threshold — we like to call it — is a little bit lower in this season of life for us with a lot going on in our own lives."

