Jill Duggar spends time with fellow Christian influencer Audrey Roloff during Oregon trip Fans loved seeing the two TLC families together

Jill Duggar has spent time with former Little People Big World's Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, with fans over the moon to see the two TLC families together.

Jill enjoyed a road trip to Oregon with husband Derick Dillard and their sons Israel and Samuel, but on their second day met up with the Roloffs, as well as Jeremy's brother Zach and his wife Tori.

"Second day in Oregon! (Pt.2)," Jill captioned a series of pictures, adding that they returned to Seaside Beach where they "grabbed ice cream and chilled with our new friends @toriroloff & @zroloff07 around a beach fire complete with s’mores!"

The picture showed the two families smiling for the selfie as the sun set, with fans quick to comment and share "how fun" they thought it was for the two families to be together.

"That's awesome that you're friends with Zach and Tori!" one shared, as another added: "So much fun!!! And to meet up with Zach and Tori and the kids!!! So awesome!!!"

"Two of my favorite TLC families! I think it’s great that you’re friends!" commented another fan.

Jill and Derick hit the beach with Zach and Tori and their children

"Finally got to hang with these two in the flesh!" Audrey later shared on Instagram Stories, adding: "Y'all are the real deal!! Jill later shared it and added: "So great to finally meet you!"

During their trip Jill shared a rare PDA with her husband as she shared a picture of the married couple kissing on a beach in Seaside, Oregon.

"Glad to have some time to get away from some of the more stressful things of life lately," Jill captioned the post.

Jill later met up with Audrey and Jeremy

Both Jill and Audrey are conservartive Christians, although in recent years former Counting On star Jill has been estranged from some of her family over her decision to break away from some of the more conservative aspects of her upbringing.

Audrey and Jeremy are also estranged from some of their family, having reportedly been at odds with Zach and Tori for some years, and Jeremy's younger brother Jacob and his wife Isabel disowning the family over their religious and political beliefs.

Jacob has publicly called out his older brother Jeremy (left) over their differing beliefs

Audrey, who also runs a Christian podcast, reposted her brother's video about unity during the George Floyd protests, but Jacob called the clip "police propaganda” and said it was “not activism.”

Jacob's wife Isabel echoed his sentiment, commenting: "Where is the call to action? A video is a video but where is the donation button?"

Jacob has also not been shy about calling out her and Jeremy's support for Donald Trump.

