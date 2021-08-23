Where is Robin Roberts on vacation and will she be returning to GMA? The Good Morning America star is a beloved member of the ABC daytime show

Robin Roberts has a legion of fans across the country who adore watching her every morning on Good Morning America.

But on Friday, the popular TV host bid farewell to the ABC studios for the rest of the summer.

Robin is now on a well-deserved break from work and is enjoying some quality time with her partner of 16 years, Amber Laign, and their rescue dog Lukas.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts bids farewell to her co-stars

The 60-year-old has been keeping a low profile on social media since being waved off by her co-stars for the summer, but is no doubt somewhere relaxing with her loved ones.

On Friday, Robin shared footage of herself waving goodbye to the crew workers, and was seen gliding across the room blowing kisses and shouting: "Bye boys" as she made her way out of the building.

Robin Roberts has been working on GMA since 1995

Rest assured, Robin will be back on the show next month - she captioned the footage: "See you in September."

Fans were quick to wish her a happy vacation, with one writing: "Have a safe and relaxing break Robin, sweet Amber and Lukas!" while another wrote: "Enjoy your vacation! Be safe and have fun!" A third added: "Have a wonderful vacation with your loved ones."

The TV star has been a co-anchor on GMA since 2005 and previously worked as a features reporter for the show in 1995.

Robin is a much-loved member of the GMA family

Throughout her extensive career, Robin has been recognized for her excellence in journalism, with awards including the Radio Television Digital News Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, and the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2014.

It's been a busy time for the star, who on top of hosting GMA, has guest-hosted Jeopardy! and has launched her own Disney+ show called Turning the Tables.

On top of that, her production company produced the Emmy-nominated television movie Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia.

The GMA star with her long-term partner Amber Laign

When she isn't working, the journalist enjoys nothing more than spending time at home with her partner and their pet dog.

Robin splits her time between her apartment in Manhattan – where she resides during the week while working at the GMA studios – and her country home in Connecticut, where Amber and Lukas live full-time.

