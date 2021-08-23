Ginger Zee is well aware of the hardships that come as part of her job with Good Morning America, and she's willing to break the hard news if it means spreading awareness.

ABC's chief meteorologist shared a post on Monday morning that left many of her followers in a state of shock and sadness.

Ginger posted on her Instagram a clip from Tennessee showing the devastating effects of the flash floods that took place over the weekend.

The record-breaking downpours left many unprepared, as damage to life and property brought the state to a standstill.

She shared the terrifying video with the caption, "At least 22 people dead, 20 still missing after a wall of flash flooding took out homes in central Tennessee Saturday.

"17.26' of rain in <24 hours will be a state record for Tennessee when verified. @elwynlopez is there, I'll have the explanation behind HOW it happened on @goodmorningamerica."

Ginger shared a post detailing the heartbreaking loss in Tennessee

Many of her fans were shocked to see the state of the damage and were in tears over the fact that so many had lost their lives and homes.

One commented, "So very sad, too much happening in this world, these people all over do not get a chance Ginger," and another wrote, "This is absolutely awful and so incredibly sad to see. Prayers for all the folks affected."

A third added, "Thanks for explaining this ginger on gma," while several others sent out crying and praying emojis for the victims.

The journalist has constantly left fans impressed and slightly terrified by her willingness to provide them with in-depth reporting on the changing weather.

The journalist talked to her followers about the advancing Hurricane Henri

She recently also did an Instagram Live session while near the water to give her followers an update on the situation Hurricane Henri hitting the east coast.

Fans used the comments section to express their admiration for Ginger, as one wrote, "Thx for update Ginger! You're the best!!" Another said, "Zee power thanks for your update."

