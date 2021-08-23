Amy Robach looks sensational in stylish orange bikini during family beach trip The Good Morning America star knows how to spend her free time well!

Amy Robach recently returned to New York after a working holiday in Tokyo, but she doesn't sit still for long!

The Good Morning America star enjoyed a family trip to the beach over the weekend, and it looked like a good time was had by all.

The TV star shared a collage of photos of herself with her loved ones enjoying a boat ride at sea, and she looked sensational dressed in an orange bikini and blue baseball cap.

Amy was joined by her husband Andrew Shue and her daughters Ava and Annie, who were among the relatives on the boat.

The mom-of-two is incredibly close to her family and spends as much time as possible with them when she isn't busy working on GMA.

She shares her daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and is also a doting stepmother to Andrew's three sons from his first marriage.

GMA's Amy Robach looked incredible in a stylish orange bikini

The family are incredibly close and the celebrity couple have even written their debut book, Better Together, to help inspire other blended families.

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

The GMA star is married to actor Andrew Shue

Amy and Andrew are often branded couple goals from their fans on social media. The star recently revealed a bittersweet moment in her family too, with daughter Ava set to move out soon to attend college.

Amy admitted that she was reduced to tears during her daily run last week at the thought of her daughter leaving home.

Amy with daughters Ava and Annie

She wrote: "Not gonna lie, today was a STRUGGLE - training said to do 9 miles - my body stopped at 7 miles - so much emotion in me with my oldest moving out in a week for college, fatigue from my travels and early mornings at work.

"Had a little cry during the run and I always feel better after a little release like that - physical movement even when it's uncomfortable can so often push out that pent up stress! Not saying it's fun, but I DO feel better now."

