Ben Shephard delights fans with stunning photo of wife Annie during idyllic staycation The GMB star and his family are on a summer break!

Ben Shephard was inundated with comments after sharing a beautiful close-up picture of his wife Annie on Instagram. The couple, who have been married for 17 years, headed to Salcombe in Devon this week for their summer staycation - and judging by the photos, they have been having a wonderful time!

The beautiful picture sees Annie looking into the distance whilst posing in front of a gorgeous coastal backdrop.

MORE: Ben Shephard reveals wife's 'struggle' over shock injury as he makes GMB return

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard updates fans on recovery following shock accident

In the caption, Good Morning Britain host Ben remarked: "She may look great in a wet suit and hard helmet coasteering - but she scrubs up ok out of the water too! Mrs S may not have had her @fortnums flask but the @salcombegin was on tap!"

MORE: Ben Shephard jokes BBC will have to 'pay for divorce' if he takes part in Strictly

READ: Ben Shephard gives fans new health update after horror injury

Friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with Andi Peters joking: "Still can't believe she said 'yes!'" One follower said: "That's what you call a natural beauty." A third post read: "Such a beautiful lady."

GMB's Ben uploaded this sweet picture of his wife Annie

Prior to the most recent snap, Ben shared another rare image of his beloved - but this time, Annie could be seen at the front of a boat wearing a full wetsuit and helmet as she held a turquoise Fortum and Mason flask.

Ben captioned the picture: "There are many reasons why Mrs S is special but amongst the most important are her insistence in maintaining style and standards at all times, regardless of the circumstances or environment."

The couple share two sons together

He added: "So of course the @fortnums flask of tea came with us while coasteering with @salcombeseanshore!?!?! [shrug emoji]. (I did insist on her leaving the cup and saucer on land!) who by the way were brilliant guides and hosts, while all the family threw themselves off stuff."

Ben tied the knot with his long-time love back in 2004 and the couple went on to welcome two sons: Sam, 16, and Jack, 14. His family has been supporting him during his recovery from surgery after he fractured his leg and ruptured his ACL back in June.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.