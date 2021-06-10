Ben Shephard divides fans with shocking family photo The GMB star is taking some time off in Cornwall

Ben Shephard's sons are serious thrill-seekers! The GMB star, his wife Annie and their two boys are currently enjoying a family holiday together in Cornwall – and the latest photo from their trip has blown fans away.

On Wednesday, Ben took to Instagram to share a snapshot showing his youngest son Jack jumping from a high clifftop into the sea.

The proud father explained in his caption: "It's a bit of a rite of passage in our family jumping off the gut at Port Gaverne and this year Jack followed his big brother off the top and nailed it!!

"It might be that his bro was the perfect marker bouy/target that got him over the edge, as you can imagine he was buzzing all day afterwards - as for his mum she wasn't quite so thrilled! Now over to his Uncle @dtsshephard to finally step up #nochance."

Ben shared this incredible photo from his family holiday in Cornwall

Ben's fans were stunned by the action shot. "Mate, that looks epic!" one wrote, while a second noted, "What a lovely memory!" "That is spectacular… Go Jack!" a third remarked.

Others couldn't get over Jack's bravery. "Omg that makes me feel sick!" one follower confessed, while a second wrote: "My stomach went just seeing this pic! Go Sam and Jack!" "Brave of him. Or mad. I could never do that!" a third shared, while a fourth said of Annie: "Omg his poor mum! I'd be having palpitations! Xx."

Ben and Annie are the proud parents to sons Jack and Sam

Ben will no doubt be making the most of some precious downtime with his family. On Tuesday he revealed that they had been able to meet up with his Aunty Jan during their stay as he shared some photos from a meal out at a local pub.

The 46-year-old shared three pictures in total, the first of which showcased the incredible food being enjoyed by the group. The second image saw Ben posing for a selfie with his Auntie, with the pair both smiling for the camera. The third was a sweet image of Ben's wife and a female friend.

The GMB star was reunited with his Aunty Jan on Tuesday

He wrote: "Is there anything that tastes as good as #fishnchips with a view??? @marinersinrock @paulainsw6rth thank you it was flipping amazing. I've got so many memories as a kid being here but the food and service have never been as good. Just loved being with my Aunty Jan and our friends."

