Ben Shephard shares rare photo of wife Annie as he pays heartfelt tribute The Good Morning Britain star is a devoted husband

Ben Shephard shared the most touching message in honour of his wife Annie on Sunday, alongside a rare photo of his beloved.

In the snapshot, Annie could be seen at the front of a boat during the couple's holiday in Salcombe.

The mum-of-two looked lightly windswept and wore protective clothing, including a helmet and life jacket.

She clearly remained in good spirits as she held a turquoise Fortum and Mason flask aloft and beamed.

Ben captioned the picture: "There are many reasons why Mrs S is special but amongst the most important are her insistence in maintaining style and standards at all times, regardless of the circumstances or environment."

He went on: "So of course the @fortnums flask of tea came with us while coasteering with @salcombeseanshore!?!?! [shrug emoji]. (I did insist on her leaving the cup and saucer on land!) who by the way were brilliant guides and hosts, while all the family threw themselves off stuff."

Referring to his recent leg injury, Ben continued: "Sadly not me I just took pics! Also just in case she looks at this I’ll post a pic of her looking a touch more elegant too [wink emoji]. #salcombeseanshore #fortnums."

Ben shared the photo of his wife to Instagram

The Tipping Point star's fans were impressed with his wife's style, whatever the situation, with one writing: "Annie always looks elegant, even in a protective helmet," and another agreeing: "Always the lady!"

A third simply commented: "Annie looks fabulous." Ben tied the knot with his long-time love back in 2004 and the couple went on to welcome two sons: Sam, 15, and Jack, 14.

Ben and Annie have been married since 2004

His family has been supporting him during his recovery from surgery after he fractured his leg and ruptured his ACL back in June.

Soon after the operation, the 46-year-old shared an update with his fans which read: "They've repaired the ACL and the meniscus and now starts the rehab..."

