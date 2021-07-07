Ben Shephard was quick to give his fans an update on his leg following a horror injury that led to surgery. From his hospital bed, the Good Morning Britain presenter - who had an operation on Tuesday - revealed he had fractured his leg while playing football, and ruptured his ACL too.

"Hi there everybody, thank you for all the amazing love and messages," he said on Instagram Stories. "For those who didn't know I ruptured my ACL and tore my meniscus in my knee playing football.

"That's how it looks at the moment. That's not fake tan by the way. I promise, despite my Essex roots, I didn't fake tan before my surgery.

"They've repaired the ACL and the meniscus and now starts the rehab, the very slow, long rehab. However, I have to say, the painkillers seem to be doing the job right now."

Last month, the 46-year-old revealed he had ruptured his ACL, torn his meniscus and fractured his leg after suffering a tumble during a football match.

"I wish I'd taken a photograph of Ben who came into the dressing room with quite a get-up on his leg this morning," explained co-host Susanna Reid.

The GMB star shared this picture from his hospital bed

Ben - who was wearing a brace to support his leg - shared: "A few weeks ago you may remember I played in the veterans' cup - my old boys league... Without realising, I have ruptured my ACL, I've torn the meniscus and I've fractured part of my leg as well."

Tipping Point star Ben then added: "I carried on playing for 25 minutes. It turns out I severed all of my nerves which is why I carried on playing."

