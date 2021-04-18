Ben Shephard shares rare photo of wife to announce happy news The Good Morning Britain star delighted fans

Ben Shephard's fans were thrilled for him on Sunday, as the star took to Instagram to make an exciting announcement.

The popular presenter uploaded two photos to the social media site to illustrate his good news.

One showed him and Annie, his wife of 16 years, smiling with their arms around each other.

The other captured the moment that Ben received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine!

The star wore blue jeans and a grey T-shirt with one sleeve rolled up as well as a blue medical mask.

In the selfie with his wife, the couple both wore stickers that declared they had been vaccinated, which Annie had stuck to her forehead.

Ben captioned the sweet pictures: "#JabbyMcjabface First one done! thanks to all the team @harlequins wonderfully efficient friendly staff, and a cracking setting too. I’d say the sun seems a bit brighter today! #grateful."

The 46-year-old's followers were quick to express their approval for the optimistic post, including some of his celebrity friends.

The couple received their vaccinations on Sunday

Ben's co-star Lorraine Kelly commented: "Great news xxx," while Andi Peters, who hosts competitions on the breakfast show, posted a row of clapping emojis in response.

Choirmaster and TV presenter Gareth Malone, meanwhile, added the teasing reply: "I haven’t had mine yet because I’m EXTREMELY youthful. (Next week [gritted teeth emoji])."

Gaby Roslin also chimed in, posting clapping and heart emojis.

Ben's other followers commented as well, with one agreeing with his positivity, writing: "Me too! Have to say, getting the sticker made my day."

Ben and Annie tied the knot in 2004 and share two children

One light-heartedly bemoaned their lack of a sticker, adding a crying-laughing emoji as they wrote: "And I’d have stuck it on my forehead too."

A couple teased Ben for sharing a photo that showed off his well-developed biceps, with one writing: "Never miss a 'Gun Show' opportunity," and another adding: "Any excuse to get the guns out!"

