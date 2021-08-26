Salma Hayek makes Live! appearance in plunging outfit to reveal surprising nighttime routine 'Owl' say that's new

Salma Hayek left daytime viewers in a state of ecstasy when she dropped by on the newest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

While the interview segment had been taped a couple months ago, prior even to the release of her film Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, she still shared some information that surprised her fans.

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink outfit

The actress appeared in a button-down red top that was obscured by the camera, with a plunging neckline that hugged her curves and gave a peek at the black tank she wore underneath.

She made her virtual appearance from her grand 17-bedroom mansion in London, where she was promoting her new film.

Salma mentioned that the London heatwave was proving hard to deal with, which is when she revealed that her best friend in that scenario would be her pet owl, Kering.

Salma wowed fans with her radiant Live with Kelly and Ryan appearance

"When my husband's not home, I alternate who can sleep with me. Sometimes it's the dog, sometimes it's the owl," she said.

"A couple of days ago, when the air conditioning was not working," she continued, "[I said] 'Bring me the owl' and when she flies over my bed at night, there's all this wind. It really works, it's very refreshing."

The revelation left hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in hysterics, with Ryan saying, "A cooling system, a pet, a friend," and Kelly dramatically reciting, "Valentina, bring me the owl!"

Kering was a gift from Salma to her husband for Valentine's Day

The Frida actress also talked about her terrible battle with COVID earlier in the pandemic, revealing how she'd suffered many of the symptoms, including palpitations and fatigue.

She opened up about it to the two hosts, who even mentioned that she had to have an oxygen tank brought in. "Until I got the vaccination, and I feel fine now," she mentioned at the end to the applauding audience.

