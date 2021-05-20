Salma Hayek opens up about her battle with COVID-19 – 'Doctors begged me to go to hospital' The star has revealed she had COVID last year

Salma Hayek has confessed she is still recovering from a near-fatal case of COVID-19 – one year after the symptoms first appeared.

Talking to Variety, the Mexican star revealed that her breathing got so bad that doctors "begged me to go to hospital".

"My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home," she told the publication.

The mother-of-one, who kept her battle a secret until now, spent seven weeks isolated in a room within her house and was even put on oxygen.

The star, 54, also admitted that even a year later, she hasn't fully regained the energy she used to have.

Salma's 14 million Instagram fans will be surprised to hear of her battle as the Frida star has been a constant source of entertainment to them during the pandemic.

The star has kept her fans amused by sharing funny throwback pictures of her and her celebrity friends, including Penelope Cruz and Jennifer Aniston, and countless holiday snaps of herself, some showing her looking stunning in swimwear and others featuring her husband, Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault.

Most recently, Salma shared a gorgeous throwback picture of her pregnancy bump to celebrate Mother's Day in America.

"Feliz dia de las madres," she captioned the picture, which translates to Happy Mother's Day in English.

The picture, taken when she was pregnant with her 13-year-old daughter, sees the actress reclining on a white comforter with a red crochet blanket placed over her body and the bed.

Fans loved the throwback, with many wishing the 54-year-old a happy day with her daughter.

Others admitted that they thought Salma may have been expecting another baby.

Salma has been married to François-Henri Pinault, a French businessman, since 2009.

The pair celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary in February in Italy, which has a special place in their hearts as it was the venue for their second wedding just a few months after their first.