Salma Hayek has a legion of loyal fans but her latest Instagram post left some of her followers urging her to heed their advice!

The actress, 54, shared a beautiful snapshot from inside her plush London mansion and in the process showcased her adopted pet owl and a selection of her indoor plants.

While the photo was cute, eagle-eyed fans warned her that she was missing something.

WATCH: Salma Hayek goes carpool karaoke crazy during coach trip

"Love your owl, but your plant needs water," wrote a fan, while another said: "Look after your plant!"

In the photo, Salma was taking a close look at her fluffy friend, who was perched on the plant in question.

She captioned it: "Little birdy perched on the Queen of the Night."

Salma also received plenty of comments from owl admirers who loved her unusual pet and called it, "beautiful" and "so sweet".

Fans were concerned she wasn't caring for her plant!

It's not the Mexican-born star’s first time housing unwanted pets. In 2013 she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed: "I have five horses, four alpacas, one cat, eight dogs, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, I'm sure I'm forgetting something.

"You know this is like the Oscars you forgetting someone. Oh, I forgot! I have bunny rabbits, I have turkeys, 20 chickens, same with the rabbits. Be careful just buy one.'

Salma then added: "I don't know something is in the air at my ranch, animals keep reproducing!"

Salma adopted the owl last year

The star now lives in London with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 58, and their 13-year old daughter, Valentina.

Although their home is enormous, we can’t imagine it can house all of those animals!

