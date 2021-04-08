Demi Lovato opens up about recovery in heartbreaking confession The Confident singer suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018

Demi Lovato has opened up about her road to recovery after suffering a near-fatal overdose in 2018 after ten years of sobriety.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer revealed in her recent four-part docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, that she suffered a heart attack and three strokes while in hospital, and has been left legally blind and with brain damage.

Following her explosive documentary, Demi opened up to Ross King on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday about how difficult it was for her to revisit such a traumatic experience.

"It's never easy talking about traumas or things that you’ve gone through, but I'm so grateful for music because music gave me something to live for at times in my life when I didn't feel like I had much to live for," she said.

"Making [the documentary] was difficult, watching it was difficult but living it was the most difficult but it was important that I shared my story."

Demi admitted in the YouTube series that she is not entirely sober now, revealing that she does drink "in moderation" after struggling to come to terms with the idea that she might never be able to "get some relief" from a substance again.

Commenting on Elton John appearing in her documentary and discussing how moderation doesn’t work for him, Demi said: "He has different beliefs than I do and that’s okay.

"Moderation might not work for everybody, complete abstinence doesn't work for everybody either and I do know that is a method that he believes in."

Speaking about how she is feeling about herself now, Demi added: "The goal was never to set out to be 'happy'.

"Contentment is what I always strived for and then I started upping the ante a little bit, and I was like, 'Hey, let's go for happy.'"

