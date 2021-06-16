Demi Lovato’s pop-top earrings are everything we want in a summer accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Summer is almost officially here, and Demi Lovato is kicking off the season with a pair of earrings that exude everything we love about it.

The Dancing With the Devil singer shared a selfie on Instagram on Tuesday wearing a pair of white and pink Bonbonwhims Pop Drop earrings, which essentially look like the top of a soda can. They’re fun, playful, and perfect for summer, and Kylie Jenner has worn them too.

Demi paired her hoops with colorful layered necklaces, as well as a blue Henry mask she helped create to celebrate Pride Month.

We can't stop swooning over Demi's Bonbonwhims earrings

”#Pride is a celebration of our community, and this year I wanted to think of a way to give back,” she captioned it. “I’ve partnered with @henrymasks to create a custom limited edition 4 pack mask collection designed by @richfresh!! A portion of the proceeds will benefit the center of transyouth health & development at @childrensla. Swipe up on my stories to grab yours.”

We loved her earrings and tracked them down on BonBonWhims .

Bonbonwhims, Pop Drop Earring, $46, BonBonWhims

The earrings are customizable and you can choose from a variety of colors for the tiny hoop on the earring and the pop-top. The top comes in seven colorways like yellow and gold, turquoise and gold, and baby pink and white,and the hoop comes in nine colorways, including a rainbow micropave (fitting for Pride month), yellow, and blue.

Kylie Jenner recently wore Bonbonwhims' Pop Drop earrings too

The enamel-coating on the earrings tops the gold-plated metal on only one side, so you can wear the earrings on the gold side or on the other for a pop of color too.

Demi Lovato has also worn other pieces from the celeb-loved brand, including Bonbonwhims' Strawberry Shortcake ring.

Ariana Grande is also one of the brand’s celeb fans and rocked their Clear Rainbow Lucky Ring in a selfie video on Instagram as she basked in the sunshine while standing near a dreamy pool.

