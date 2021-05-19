Demi Lovato praised by fans as they share major personal update The singer shared the news on social media

Demi Lovato has been praised by fans for coming out as non-binary.

The singer shared the news on social media, admitting the decision came after a "lot of healing and self-reflective work."

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," they shared.

"This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson."

Demi added: "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.

"Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way."

"I COULDN'T BE PROUDER OF YOU, BABE. I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY," shared one fan, as another shared: "Your honesty will help so many people live their authentic truths."

Demi had previously shared that they had been grappling with their sexuality over the past year, and recently revealed plans to shave their head "completely" as part of a transformation into "living their truth."

The superstar admitted that they felt hair is part of a heteronormative box they had placed themselves in, but that as they begin to acknowledge the truth of their sexuality, they planned to change their image.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," they told Glamour magazine.

Demi has been open about grappling with her sexuality and identity

"This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, this is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

Demi added: "I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am."

Demi split from fiance Max Ehrich after a whirlwind romance, but they told the publication they are now casually dating again, and realizing that being with women feels "right."

