Rebel Wilson looks amazing with blonde beachy waves in new snaps 

Rebel Wilson looked stunning as she relaxed on a boat
Rebel Wilson has shared two gorgeous photos of herself enjoying some rest and relaxation on a boat - and we think she looks fabulous!
The Pitch Perfect star shared snaps of herself promoting Olly Wellness supplements, and wrote: “Nothing rocks my boat… not even the stress that comes with getting back to travelling! I’ve been loving my @ollywellness Goodbye Stress supplements. These tasty gummies help me say PEACE OUT to the bad vibes.” She added a winking face emoji.
Fans were quick to comment on the snaps, with one writing: “You’re looking so good!! Such an inspiration,” while another added: “I’ve always loved you.. Always Beautiful, your sense of humour is so fun.” A third person wrote: “Bravo,” with clapping emojis.
However, others weren’t impressed by the ad element of the post, with one writing: “The stress that comes with getting back to traveling? Must be rough that travelling. I think there are like a billion people that will only ever get to dream of travelling. You are awesome but not this advertisement.”
The star looked gorgeous in the new snaps
This isn’t the first time Rebel’s snapped herself on a boat recently, as she shared beautiful photos from her yacht holiday in early August. The star was vacationing with friends on the charter yacht called Twizzle, which reportedly cost $320,000 a week. The actress looked amazing in a series of outfits she wore while sailing on the luxury vessel including form-fitting cream shorts and a pale yellow jumper.
At the time, one person wrote: “Wow, what a beauty," wrote one while another added: "You are a true inspiration."
