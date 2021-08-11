Rebel Wilson's vacation photos onboard $320,000-a-week yacht have to be seen to be believed The star doesn't do things by halves

Rebel Wilson is living the high-life and she's not afraid to show it! The star sparked a fan frenzy with images she posted on Instagram and her vacation onboard a $320,000-a-week yacht is nothing short of jaw-dropping.

Rebel showcased her impressive body transformation in snapshots posted on social media but her surroundings also got her followers talking.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's figure-hugging dress has fans in a tailspin

The Pitch Perfect actress looked amazing in a series of outfits she wore while sailing on the luxury vessel and the ocean accommodation has to be seen to be believed.

Rebel put her fear of heights to the test

Rebel is vacationing with friends on the charter yacht called, Twizzle, and with a price tag that hefty it's not surprising it looks fit for royalty.

Fans commented on a clip of Rebel rising to the top of the sail and wrote: "Living the high life," while others joked: "Roughing it I see". Plenty called the scene, "spectacular," and she was inundated with strings of heart emojis too.

MORE: Rebel Wilson highlights 75lbs weight loss in figure-flaunting sportswear

SEE: Rebel Wilson turns heads with $2,000 accessory you need to see

Rebel looked amazing on her vacation

However, some fans weren't so happy to see Rebel carefree amid the COVID-19 pandemic and added: "Did you ever hear about the pandemic?"

MORE: Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

READ: Rebel Wilson reveals exciting update about her weight loss journey you can’t miss

Rebel is certainly making the most of every second of her European, sun-soaked venture and recently gave fans something else to talk about when she suffered a cheeky wardrobe mishap.

She's enjoying the luxury getaway with friends

Posing onboard Twizzle again, Rebel only just contained herself with a swimsuit which her social media followers couldn't get over.

In the snapshot, Rebel was sunbathing on her stomach and her bikini bottoms - which appeared to have ridden down her backside further than planned - sparked quite the reaction.

MORE: Rebel Wilson is flawless in filter-free selfie

SEE: Rebel Wilson looks like a Bond girl in sleek black swimsuit

Living the high life!

While the Australian star simply captioned the image: "Med-day," she was soon inundated with comments about her exposed derriere.

Rebel didn't respond, but fans continued to have their say and despite her slight wardrobe malfunction, they loved her look.

"Wow, what a beauty," wrote one while another added: "You are a true inspiration."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.