Rebel Wilson shares inspirational message with fans as she poses in gymwear

Rebel Wilson appeared to be ready to hit the gym on Saturday as she shared an inspirational post with fans.

Taking a mirror selfie, Rebel rocked a pair of skintight black leggings and a black crop top, proudly showing off her body.

"Let's go Saturday!" she captioned the Instagram Story, taken in what appeared to be a hotel room.

The actress has been hitting it out of the park when it comes to her health overhaul, losing over 60lbs in 18 months through a combination of exercise and a change in her diet to stop herself from "using food to numb" herself.

Rebel's lifestyle change has also inspired others to pick up new activities such as hiking or surfing.

Rebel has been open about her mind and body transformation and recently shared a very different photo of herself before she'd embarked on her successful weight loss journey.

Rebel was ready for the day ahead and encouraged other to be so as well

Alongside a picture with tennis ace Novak Djokovic, she wrote: "Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself.

"But found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions.

"My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn't think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have."

She shared an older picture and revealed how she was in "so much pain"

Rebel continued: "It's interesting that I'm still smiling and still trying to be active - this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event (ps @djokernole is such a nice guy) - despite being in so much pain.

"I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.

"It's not a race and it's not a competition - it's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU. So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys."

