Rebel Wilson's sun-soaked riverside selfie is perfection It's been an emotional journey

Rebel Wilson is back in New York after a whirlwind European vacation and she's taking the city by storm.

The Australian-born actress took to her Instagram stories to post a waterside selfie with the Big Apple skyline behind her, but it was her appearance which stole the show.

Rebel was wearing a simple strappy, black top which showed off her figure and teamed her natural appearance with a pair of her favourite designer sunglasses.

She pouted for the camera and had her hair casually tied back into a sleek ponytail. She simple captioned the image, "New York".

The photo comes just one day after Rebel posted a heartfelt message for fans detailing the reasons behind her 75lb weight loss and dramatic health overhaul.

In the image, Rebel was posing with tennis ace, Novak Djokovic, and beaming from ear to ear.

Rebel recently returned to New York

But her smile disguised what she was really feeling as she explained all in a lengthy caption: "Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself," she wrote. "My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn't think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have.

Rebel continued: "It's interesting that I'm still smiling and still trying to be active - this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event (ps @djokernole is such a nice guy) - despite being in so much pain.

Rebel shared a throwback along with an inspiring message

"I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like.

But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible."

Her fans flooded her with kind words and called her, "an inspiration," and applauded her honesty.

