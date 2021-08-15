Rebel Wilson is a summer star in her brand new swimsuit photo Chasing the sun alright

Rebel Wilson's days of fun in the sun have kept her fans absolutely delighted over the past few weeks, as she has served look after look.

Her newest one, however, might be one of her most incredible yet, as she took to the beach in a figure-hugging swimsuit with a sheer cover-up.

She shared a series of pictures with the all-black ensemble on her Instagram Stories, as she walked along the beach and took off exploring the nearby sights.

One of the pictures also made it as a post on her main feed, as she paired the outfit with a straw hat and her cat-eye sunglasses. "#hotgirlsummer indeed," she captioned the post.

Fans, as always, went wild over the shot, with one commenting, "Rebel is hotter than summer." "Girl you're looking so amazing," another wrote, with a third adding, "You go girl!!!! You look fantastic!"

Rebel gave her fans a full beach moment in her swimsuit and cover-up combo

Several others just dropped flame emojis wherever they could, and one congratulated her on her amazing weight loss transformation, saying, "Congratulations on your journey girl! You are rocking it!"

The actress revealed that she'd lost over 75lbs thanks to a new exercise and diet regimen, and she's since showed off her figure incredibly with her more adventurous sense of fashion.

She recently made a statement with another picture she shared from her vacation, this time on board her $320,000-a-week luxury yacht.

The stunning shot featured the Pitch Perfect star wearing a sweatshirt and matching white pants as the sun behind her glistened in a brilliant cascade of colors.

The star's shot from her yacht left many completely wowed

"Sunrise. Sunset," she simply captioned the photograph as fans were left in awe. Many of her former co-stars chimed in, with Anna Camp just writing, "Damnnnn," and Alexis Knapp saying, "glory glory!"

"Twilight hottie," another one of her followers commented, with another saying, "Absolutely gorgeous!"

