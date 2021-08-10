Rebel Wilson's figure-hugging dress has fans in a tailspin The Senior Year star is currently in France

Rebel Wilson looked sensational on Tuesday as she sipped champagne in the South of France wearing the most gorgeous little black dress.

The 41-year-old appeared to be having the time of her life as she swapped her holiday swimwear for a more sophisticated ensemble.

Posting on Instagram, Rebel couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she displayed her incredible 75lbs weight loss in her figure-flaunting frock.

The dress featured a deep V-neckline with frill detailing that also extended to the capped sleeves and fell just above her knees.

Rebel added a skinny black belt with silver hardware to showcase her trim waist and a pair of black pointed-toe heels.

The star swept up her blonde tresses into a cute top knot and let her fringe hang naturally over her forehead.

Rebel stunned fans in her LBD

Captioning the photos, Rebel wrote: "LBD’s with @lisareubs Saint Tropez," tagging her pal Lisa Reuben who also donned an LBD.

Her fans were blown away by her new appearance, with one gushing: "WOW! You look fantastic." A second said: "You are radiating happiness."

A third added: "Looking absolutely fabulous! Love the frock too," and a fourth wrote: "Bravo! You look great."

The actress has lost 75lbs

Rebel has been enjoying a well-deserved vacation since she wrapped filming on her new movie, Senior Year, and has already visited Italy ahead of her trip to France.

On Friday, she gave fans a bit more than they bargained for with a stunning bikini photo she shared on Instagram.

In the snapshot, Rebel was sunning herself onboard a yacht and her bikini bottoms - which appeared to have ridden down her backside further than planned - sparked quite the reaction.

Fans were captivated by Rebel's bikini photo

While the Australian star simply captioned the sun-soaked image: "Med-day," she was soon inundated with comments about her exposed derriere.

Rebel didn't respond, but fans continued to have their say and despite her slight wardrobe malfunction, they loved her look. "Wow, what a beauty," wrote one while another added: "You are a true inspiration."

