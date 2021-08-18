Rebel Wilson is almost unrecognisable in throwback photo shared alongside emotional message The star has worked so hard to transform her health

Rebel Wilson left many fans close to tears when she posted a throwback photo of herself along with a heartfelt and inspiring message on Instagram.

The Australian actress shared a snapshot from before her 75lbs weight loss and her words sparked an incredible reaction from her followers.

MORE: Rebel Wilson is a summer star in brand new swimsuit snapshot

In the image, Rebel was posing with tennis ace, Novak Djokovic, and beaming from ear to ear.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson opens up about her weight loss journey

But her smile disguised what she was really feeling as she explained all in a lengthy caption: "Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself," she wrote.

"But found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food."Using food to numb my emotions.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's vacation photos onboard $320,000-a-week yacht have to be seen to be believed

SEE: Rebel Wilson's figure-hugging dress has fans in a tailspin

"My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn't think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have.

Rebel said she was masking the agony of losing her father

Rebel continued: "It's interesting that I'm still smiling and still trying to be active - this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event (ps @djokernole is such a nice guy) - despite being in so much pain.

"I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.

MORE: Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

READ: Rebel Wilson reveals exciting update about her weight loss journey you can’t miss

"It's not a race and it's not a competition - it's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU. So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys."

Rebel decided it was time to better her body inside and out

Her words resonated with so many of her fans who rushed to tell her what an inspiration she is to them.

"You‘re amazing! Thanks for those important words! Go on, girl!" wrote one, while many added tearful emojis and another wrote: "This is brilliant thank you for sharing this, sometimes it’s good for us to see what you have achieved so we remember we can too."

Rebel began her health overhaul a little over 18-months ago and says she has never looked or felt better and hopes she can offer support to others going through what she was.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.