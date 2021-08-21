Rebel Wilson puts her very toned arms on display in sporty new photo Some fans were sure she'd digitally altered the image

Rebel Wilson is hitting it out of the park when it comes to her health overhaul. The Pitch Perfect actress shared an image on Instagram on Friday at a New York Yankees game and her impressive arms muscles showcased the hard work she's been putting in at the gym.

Rebel posted a snapshot with a friend in which they were both wearing baseball jerseys and striking a pose, only her's was the one which stole the show.

The Australian star clenched her fist and pushed up her sleeve to display her bicep - and we can see why!

While her photo had fans falling over themselves to tell her how amazed they are at her 75lb weight loss, many questioned if she'd photoshopped the image.

Rebel put her guns on display

"Strong flex @daveophilly Thank you Yankees! @thejudge44 @giancarlo818 @lukevoit @yankees," she captioned the post as her social media followers weighed in.

Some said the shadows on her arms had been altered to create the dramatic muscly appearance and others wondered if perhaps she'd had surgery.

But regardless, they were all in agreement that Rebel looked phenomenal. "Man you look so good !!! I'm in the process of losing , wish I knew what you did to lose all this," one said, while another added: "You are such an inspiration."

Rebel has been working hard to stay fit and healthy

Rebel has been open about her mind and body transformation and recently shared a very different photo of herself before she'd embarked on her successful weight loss journey.

Alongside a picture with tennis ace Novak Djokovic, she wrote: "Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself. But found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions.

"My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn't think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have.

Rebel recently shared a throwback photo with an agonising message

Rebel continued: "It's interesting that I'm still smiling and still trying to be active - this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event (ps @djokernole is such a nice guy) - despite being in so much pain.

"I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.

"It's not a race and it's not a competition - it's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU. So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys."

She also revealed one of the best things she did before she started her weight loss journey was to learn to heal from the power of self-love through reading the book, Within: A Spiritual Awakening to Love & Weight Loss, written by her doctor, Habib Sadeghi, which you can buy here.

The life changing book is an Amazon bestseller, and counts Gwyneth Paltrow as a fan.

