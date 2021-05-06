Faith Hill left in tears as she shares very rare family photo The singer shares three children with husband Tim McGraw

Faith Hill had a big reason to celebrate on 5 May. The country singer took to Instagram to mark her eldest daughter Gracie's birthday – and she paid the sweetest tribute to her first-born.

Faith, 53, shared a candid snapshot of Gracie as she smiled for the camera and wrote: "This incredible young woman turns 24 years old today.

"I cannot write this post without tears rolling down my face. We are so proud of you for being who you are, unapologetically. I wish I had that wisdom at 24 years old.

"You have taught me so much in the last few years that has forced me to reflect on how it must be growing up in today's world with crazy parents like us.

"Truth is...I really wanted to post you singing Celine Dion's All By Myself where you freaking NAIL that crazy ass high note that blew my mind. Not once but multiple times. I'll save that for another time.

Faith Hill shared a snapshot of Gracie in celebration of her 24th birthday

"We cannot wait to see what you do. It is going to be insane. The most important thing... is that you will always be YOU!!!! And that is something full grown adults have a hard time achieving.

"This is one of my favorite photos of you. Happy Birthday my sweet angel. I love you Mom."

Faith and Tim share three daughters together

Gracie is Faith's eldest child with husband Tim McGraw. The couple, who have been married since October 1996, are also proud parents to Maggie, 22, and 19-year-old Aubrey.

Tim, 54, also marked Gracie’s birthday on social media, sharing two videos showing the pair singing along together on a road trip. He wrote: "Happy birthday to my oldest baby girl.....24! I'm so proud of her!

Tim also marked Gracie's birthday on social media

"She is so talented and capable....she can do anything she sets her mind to.....above all, she has a heart of gold, loves her family and friends unconditionally, she is simply a jewel in this world and I am so proud of the young woman she has become...

"Gracie, u make a daddy so proud!!! I love you. Ps....I know u figured out Cinco de Mayo was your birthday, waaay before I realized you did!!!"

