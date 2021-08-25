Maria Menounos reflects on life as she shares emotional update The star suffered a brain tumour in 2018

Maria Menounos and her family have suffered immense heartache and agonising illnesses over the last few years and now she's got a poignant message for fans and an update on her life.

The former E! News host had some important words for her social media followers as she entered a new phase in her life.

Maria took to Instagram and looked incredible in an image, but it was her emotional caption which got fans talking.

In the photo, Maria was posing on the dock of an impressive-looking harbour. The sun was setting and she looked calm and relaxed.

Maria was in a reflective mood

She wrote: "We can't prevent death but we can prevent life. Great saying I just heard recently. Taking stock of my life and really looking for ways to free myself more to better enjoy life.

"We can get so bogged down by 'stuff'…materials…I am really wanting to shed. I chat about it on this weeks @bettertogetherwithmaria patreon episode if you're curious."

Comments flooded in as rans wrote: "You read my mind," and, "wishing you so much happiness". Others called her an inspiration and said her words had given them a much-needed boost.

Maria's mother died of brain cancer in May 2021

Maria certainly has reason to ensure she's making the most of her life. In 2018 she had a brain tumour removed, just two years after her beloved mother, Litsa Menounos, suffered from the same illness.

As if that wasn't bad enough, both of her parents caught COVID-19 in 2020 not long after they received the sad news that Litsa's tumour was growing back.

She tragically died of brain cancer in May 2021. The brave TV and radio personality documented her family struggle in a heartbreaking Youtube video on her channel. She explained: "For those of you who don't know, my parents have been like my kids. I have taken full care of them the past two decades."

Maria has been with her husband since 1999

Maria continued: "My mom was healthy until August of 2016 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer, otherwise known as glioblastoma. Coincidentally, two months after her diagnosis, I, too, was diagnosed with a brain tumor."

Maria has had the support of her husband, Kevin Undergaro, since 2017 and they have been together since 1999.

She told Closer that her health crisis only strengthened her desire to be with Kevin and for them to work on starting a family together.

"I realized that my health has to be first and that life is really short," she added before revealing they were navigating a pregnancy using a surrogate.



