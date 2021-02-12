Al Roker's inspirational throwback photo with wife Deborah will leave you speechless The star overhauled his health

It's been a long time since Al Roker embarked on his epic weight loss journey, but his wife, Deborah Roberts, reminded fans just how far he's come when she shared an unbelievable throwback photo with the star on Instagram.

The Today show weatherman - who, at his heaviest weighed 340 pounds - showcased a very different look in the snapshot posted by his journalist wife on Thursday.

In the picture, Al was smiling broadly with Deborah by his side, and they couldn’t have looked happier.

Deborah captioned it with a heartfelt message: "Thankful Thursday. I’m cleaning out spaces and discovering old memories reminding me of the richness of my life ...past and present."

She added: "@alroker and I celebrated our early life together. Hope you find warmth and #strength in special memories. #tbt"

Despite their smiles, Al - who underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2002 and shed 100 pounds - has previously admitted his unhealthy approach to life did take its toll on their marriage, with Deborah concerned he wasn’t taking care of himself.

Al lost 100lbs but went on to regain some of the weight before losing it - and more - again

In an article for Today he wrote: "My wife is a size 4; she runs, she works out and it became a problem in our marriage. On a Saturday she’d get up, get dressed to run and I’d be sitting on the couch or making breakfast for the kids.

"She was upset about it, she was frustrated, she was angry. She thought, 'Why don't you care enough about yourself and why don't you care about me and our relationship enough to change?' And I said, 'Look, it's not about you. It’s about me.'"

Al recent shared a photo of People magazine in 2002

Al has now been at a happy and healthy weight for years with a balanced approach to eating and a manageable exercise regime he sticks to as well.

The couple have been married for 26 years and continue to delight fans with their sweet date night photos and insight into their life together.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Al also talked about his battle with prostate cancer and described Deborah as "my rock".

