Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are couple goals in very intimate new photo The singers have been married 24 years

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been married for 24 years now – but they remain as passionate as ever!

In celebration of Valentine's Day on Sunday, Faith took to Instagram to share an intimate black-and-white photo with her 1.3 million followers, showing the pair sharing an intense embrace.

The 53-year-old wrote: "To my Valentine, A kiss is not just a kiss when you are kissing your true one and only......Valentine."

WATCH: Tim McGraw shares Valentine's Day video for wife Faith Hill

Tim also marked the special occasion on his social media, choosing to post a sweet montage video showing past and present photos of the pair together.

"The best girl for me ever," the 53-year-old captioned the clip. "The best mom. The best wife. The best lover. My best friend… @faithhill."

Faith Hill shared an intimate photo to mark Valentine's Day

Faith and Tim have one of the music industry’s most enduring love stories. They fell for each other when she was an opening act on his Spontaneous Combustion tour in 1996, and by October that same year, they were married.

Shortly afterwards, they announced they were expecting their first child together, daughter Gracie. The couple are now the proud parents to three girls: Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

Tim and Faith are the proud parents to three daughters

Tim shared a beautiful tribute to his wife in October last year, as they marked their wedding anniversary.

"24 yrs....... These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments," he wrote. "We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together.

The couple have been married for 24 years

"U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be. The future will surely hold more of all of these things.

"It only matters if I'm with you. It only works if I'm with you. My oxygen only exists if you're by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill."

