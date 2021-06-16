Faith Hill and Tim McGraw had every reason to celebrate this week. The couple, who have been married since 1996, are the proud parents to three daughters - and it was their middle child Maggie who put a big smile on their faces this week.

Tim, 54, took to Instagram to share four photos of 22-year-old Maggie and revealed the reason for the family's festivities.

"We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!!" he wrote. "She graduated from her Masters program at Stanford University this weekend and what a celebration!!!

"I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place..... Go get em my sweet girl!!!! Proud Pop!"

Proud dad Tim celebrated Maggie's achievement on Instagram

Maggie's achievement was quickly applauded by Tim's followers and famous friends. "WOOHOO!! So happy for you, Maggie!" wrote Reese Witherspoon, while Rita Wilson added: "Fear the Tree! Congratulations Maggie! You've worked so hard!!!" Gwyneth Paltrow simply wrote "WOW!" along with a red love heart emoji.

Country stars Faith, 53, and Tim have one of the music industry's most enduring love stories. They fell for each other when she was an opening act on his Spontaneous Combustion tour in 1996, and by October that same year, they were married.

Faith and Tim have been married since 1996

Shortly afterwards, they announced they were expecting their first child together, daughter Gracie. The couple are now the proud parents to three girls: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

In an interview with men's lifestyle website Leo in March, Tim spoke about being the only man in the house.

The couple share three daughters together

"Well, I am outnumbered! My house is full of estrogen," he said. "I cry at Hallmark commercials. But here is what the truth of the matter is. You know, I’ve grown up with all sisters and my mom. I didn't really have a dad around much, and when I did have one around, they weren't the best role models.

"My daughters and my wife and having a house full of women - and being the kind of guy's guy that I am, up to doing the things I like to do - sometimes I think myself more macho than I am for sure. But they have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man."

