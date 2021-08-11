Steph McGovern shares glimpse of jaw-dropping wedding cake during family celebration We'll take a slice, please!

Steph McGovern couldn't help herself when confronted with one of the most delicious-looking wedding cakes we've ever seen – she stepped right up and licked it!

At least, that's what the presenter wanted her followers to think when she shared a stunning behind-the-scenes glimpse from a family wedding celebration on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the star revealed that her "baby cousin" was tying the knot, and Steph was clearly over the moon as a result.

She shared a photo of a three-layer cream-covered confection with gold detailing and macaron toppings that looked almost too good to eat.

"I didn't really lick it…" the Steph's Packed Lunch host revealed in the next story, but we almost wouldn't have blamed her!

As good as the cake looked, we're sure it tasted smashing too, because Steph revealed that John Whaite had baked it specially for the occasion.

John Whaite made the incredible cake for Steph's cousin's wedding

The Great British Bake Off star may soon be a Strictly contestant, but he's still keeping busy with his baking business.

On Tuesday, Steph shared that she had travelled back to the North East for the big event, sharing video from her hotel room in Newcastle.

Steph has remained close-lipped about whether she is interested in marriage herself, as she prefers to keep details about her personal life private.

Steph was clearly tempted by the confection!

The 39-year-old lives in Yorkshire with her partner, who is believed to work in TV production, and has never publicly revealed her name.

The couple share a daughter, who was born in November 2019, and Steph has been taking the opportunity over the summer to spend some quality time with her family.

Recently, the trio enjoyed a break in Ballycastle, Northern Ireland, where alongside a series of snaps from a dinghy, the TV star wrote: "Hit the high seas for a quick ride round Ballycastle.

"Lush to see the coastal route I normally run along too #ayeayecaptain."

