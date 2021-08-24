NBA star Steph Curry faces heartbreaking family news It came on the same day as his brother's birthday

It has been revealed that Steph Curry's parents, Sonya and Dell Curry, have decided to end their marriage.

The former couple - parents to NBA stars Steph and Seth and daughter Sydel - had first met at Virginia Tech University and went on to marry in 1988.

MORE: Steph Curry's $31million mansion is like a luxury toy store

Loading the player...

WATCH: Steph Curry shares sweetest video of son Canon 'working out'

In a statement to People, they confirmed: "After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness.

READ: Steph Curry and wife Ayesha reveal secret to nine-year marriage

MORE: Steph Curry shares stunning nude photo of wife Ayesha - fans react

"We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."

Sonya and Dell Curry have decided to divorce after a trial separation

Sonya and Dell are the proud grandparents to a number of youngsters. Steph, 33, and his wife Ayesha married in 2011 and together share three children - daughters Riley, nine, and six-year-old Ryan and son Canon, three.

READ: Steph Curry's son reaches major milestone - see adorable photo

MORE: Steph Curry sparks major fan reaction with rare photos of his three children

Steph's younger brother, 31-year-old Seth, meanwhile, has a daughter named Carter with his wife Callie, and Sydel, 26, is expecting her very first baby with her NBA husband Damion Lee.

Steph with his wife Ayesha and his parents

News of the divorce - which was first reported by TMZ - broke on the same day that Seth celebrated his birthday. In honour of the occasion, Steph took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot of the two brothers laughing together in a changing room.

He wrote: "Happy Born day to my guy @sdotcurry. He's one of them ones…amazing to see the way you do it for you and yours! Love you bro #31 #reggieyear."

Steph celebrated brother Seth's birthday by sharing a photo of the pair

Fans of the famous siblings were quick to send their own birthday messages to Seth. The sportstar shared his own Instagram post marking the occasion, sharing a snapshot showing him relaxing on a luxury yacht and gazing out at the ocean.

Seth captioned the photo: "Born for this! Thanks for the bday love. #ReggieYear."

Read more HELLO! US stories here