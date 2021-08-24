Kevin Hart melts hearts with sweet tribute to wife Eniko as he marks special celebration The comedy star has been married to his wife since 2016

Kevin Hart delighted fans with a rare public tribute to his beloved wife Eniko as he marked a special occasion.

The comedy star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of his other half posing outside surrounded by trees, dressed in a stylish printed two-piece – complete with a crop top and trousers.

In the caption, the father-of-four wrote: "Happy B Day @enikohart …. Aging like fine wine damn it!!!!! Love u girl #Harts."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning!" while another wrote: "Beautiful, love the outfit." A third added: "So beautiful," alongside a love heart emoji.

Other followers wished Eniko many happy returns, while many more simply commented with fire and love heart emojis.

Kevin and Eniko have been married since 2016 and marked their fifth wedding anniversary earlier in the month. To mark the special day, Eniko paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband on social media alongside a photo of them on their wedding day smiling at the altar.

Kevin Hart paid tribute to wife Eniko on her birthday

She wrote: "Happy anniversary babe! As we continue to grow older and change with age, my love for you remains the same… happy to be sharing life with you. 5 years down! Forever to go..xo."

The 42-year-old comedy star also paid tribute to his wife on their special day. "Happy anniversary hot mama cheesecake… love you to the moon and back Harts," he wrote.

Kevin and Eniko have been married since 2016

The couple are parents to three-year-old son Kenzo and ten-month-old daughter Kaori. The Hart to Heart star is also dad to daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 13, who he shares with ex Torrei Hart.

Kevin and Eniko are now happier than ever, and have come a long way since news broke about the star's infidelity in 2017.

The comedian opened up about the incident during an appearance on podcast The School of Greatness, revealing why his loyal wife stayed by his side.

The couple share two children

He said: "She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better.'"

Kevin issued a public apology after cheating on his wife when she was eight months pregnant with their first child.

