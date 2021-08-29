Robin Roberts divides fans with unexpected post to do with work

Hanna Fillingham
Good Morning America star Robin Roberts took to Twitter to share an unexpected question with her followers, that left many divided
Robin Roberts has many followers on social media who enjoy interacting with the Good Morning America star.
Her most recent post on Twitter has left many fans divided after she asked an unusual question as part of a segment.
She wrote: "What do you think of working out… in a dress? It's a new summer trend that's getting quite some buzz. Next on GMA @bworley tried on a couple of 'exercise dresses' to see if they pass the workout test."
VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America
Fans were quick to react to the post, with some revealing that they already do. "I have a bunch of them, but then again I am from Hawaii," one wrote, while another commented: "I like them, great for walking."
However, others were not so keen on the idea. "Seems a little like a step back for women to me. Somewhat reminiscent of the day when women had to wear dresses to the beach for modesty," one wrote, while another added: "Don't think I would be comfortable working out in a dress."
GMA's Robin Roberts divided fans with her latest tweet
The TV star has been a co-anchor on GMA since 2005, and previously worked as a features reporter for the show in 1995.
Throughout her extensive career, Robin has been recognised for her excellence in journalism, with awards including the Radio Television Digital News Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, and the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2014.
The TV star has been hosting GMA for over a decade
It's been a busy time for Robin, who on top of hosting GMA, has guest-hosted Jeopardy! and has launched her own Disney+ show called Turning the Tables.
On top of that, her production company, produced the Emmy-nominated television movie Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia. When she isn't working, the journalist enjoys nothing more than spending time at home with her partner and their pet dog.
Robin with her beloved dog Lukas
Robin splits her time between her apartment in Manhattan – where she resides during the week while working at the GMA studios – and her country home in Connecticut, where Amber and Lukas live full-time.
