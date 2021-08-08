Robin Roberts shares rare selfie with partner Amber during special celebration The Good Morning America star has been going out with Amber Laign for 16 years

Robin Roberts has an incredibly strong relationship and while her partner Amber Laign is notoriously private, she occasionally features in posts on the star's social media.

MORE: Robin Roberts announces courageous career move in emotional post

And most recently, the Good Morning America co-anchor took to Instagram to share some impressive photos from an extra special date night.

The date night in question was to celebrate Robin and Amber's 16th anniversary, and Amber pulled out all the stops to make it memorable.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares incredibly rare video featuring partner Amber

Amber arranged an outside meal for the pair at the Sub Edge Farm, which was cooked for them by a personal chef allocated to them for the evening called Jason.

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals inspiring change at work alongside Michael Strahan

MORE: Robin Roberts gets fans talking with major career announcement

Robin shared a sweet selfie of herself, Amber, Jason and his partner Alex from the evening, alongside the caption: "Jason & Alex, bless you. Sweet Amber, 16 years and counting."

Robin Roberts and partner Amber Laign during their special date night

Robin and Amber were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend and their relationship has gone from strength to strength ever since.

MORE: Robin Roberts dazzles in a figure-hugging gown you need to see

MORE: Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking news with fans

Amber has been a rock for the GMA star during some incredibly difficult times, including her cancer battle and bone marrow transplant.

Robin's health battles were even one of the inspirations behind Amber's brand, Plant Juice Oils.

The GMA star was surprised by Amber to mark their anniversary

Plant Juice Oils create CBD oils using natural plant extracts, and on their website, the emotional backstory behind Robin's influence on the company is revealed.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares poolside video during break from GMA studios

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

On Amber's biography page, it reads: "Amber saw the effects of cancer treatments first hand as the primary caregiver to her partner, Robin Roberts, who underwent life-saving breast cancer treatments in 2007.

"In 2012, Amber found herself back in the caregiver role as Robin received a bone marrow transplant. While searching to find a holistic approach to help with the many side effects, Amber discovered the wonderful benefits of combining essential oils with broad spectrum CBD oil."

Robin and Amber have been dating for 16 years

Robin and Amber live together at the weekends at a beautiful home in Connecticut, along with their beloved rescue dog Lukas.

MORE: Robin Roberts jokes about negative living situation - and her co-stars react

READ: Robin Roberts marks new beginning with partner Amber in new video

The couple spend their weekdays apart, with Amber remaining in Connecticut, and Robin living at her apartment in Manhattan so that she is close to the GMA studios.

The journalist previously opened up about their living situation in her 2014 book, Everybody's Got Something.

She wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.