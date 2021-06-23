Robin Roberts gets fans talking following major career announcement The GMA star never keeps still!

Robin Roberts is hugely successful as an anchor on Good Morning America, and that's by no means her only talent!

The TV host also has her own production company, Rock'n Robin Productions, which has produced an upcoming roundtable show called Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.

The show will premiere on 28 July and will feature an intimate roundtable conversation between Robin and three female celebrities.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts pays heartfelt tribute to late father

Robin announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, and shared a first look trailer for the show.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Excited to team up with @KingJames as our production companies join forces in a new project... intimate roundtable conversations with groups of incredible women.

"This morn on @goodmorningamerica the premiere trailer of @DisneyPlus series #TurningTheTables brought to you by @rocknrobintv @TheSpringHillCo."

Robin Roberts shared a first-look at her upcoming new show

Robin's fans were quick to congratulate her on the show, with one writing: "This looks fantastic! More Robin and interesting conversations with these amazing women?? Yes please! Can't wait!" Another wrote: "This looks awesome!" A third added: "I'm so excited! This looks amazing!"

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts will feature big names including Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson and Josie Totah.

Robin's production company has already produced some incredible shows, including the recent Lifetime Original Movie, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.

Robin hosts GMA each morning alongside co-stars including Michael Strahan

Robin produced the movie with Linda Berman, through her production company and Lincoln Square Productions.

Robin has had an incredible career as a talented journalist and author, and fans enjoy watching her every morning on GMA.

The star regularly offers glimpses inside her personal life too, and often shares photos on social media from inside her beautiful home in Connecticut, where she lives on the weekends.

During the weekdays, Robin stays at her apartment in New York, so that she's close to the ABC studios.

The 60-year-old spent the majority of the pandemic last year in Connecticut, and co-hosted GMA live from her basement.

Robin lives in Connecticut with partner Amber Laign

Robin returned to New York in September when it was safe to do so, and has been splitting her time between her two homes ever since.

During her time co-hosting the daytime news show at home, Robin would set up her temporary studio in her basement. The star's beloved rescue dog Lukas also made regular appearances, much to the delight of fans.

