Kris Jenner's surprising night out with Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer The Kardashian momager mixes with royalty…

Kris Jenner has had a very busy, jet-setting weekend! Kim Kardashian's manager jetted off to Venice for a high fashion party with Dolce & Gabbana to celebrate the exclusive unveiling of the new Alta Gioielleria, which translates to 'High fashion jewellery.'

READ: Kris Jenner's $12million Palm Springs pad is the holy grail of holiday homes

The picturesque event was quite the soiree, with a fabulous guest-list featuring the utmost A-list stars, from January Jones to Jennifer Lopez.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Guests arrive for the wedding of Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer, who married billionaire Michael Lewis last month, was of course in attendance - being the brand's global ambassador - and shared lots of behind-the-scenes pictures of the breathtaking bash. We saw lots of sparkling diamonds through her Instagram lense, and later, the niece of the late Princess Diana had dinner with Kris.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer shares stunning swimwear snap from honeymoon

Photographs show Kitty looking exquisite in a pink bardot cut, body-con dress, accessorised with a glittering ruby statement necklace. Corey Gamble - Kris's boyfriend - sat next to the newlywed and Kris looked incredible, rocking a dazzling black beaded dress with gold D&G earrings. What a stylish bunch!

Lady Kitty Spencer, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner at the Dolce & Gabbana party

Kitty, 30, attended the event solo as her husband prefers to keep away from the spotlight. The pair have been enjoying their honeymoon since their illustrious wedding.

The nuptials looked absolutely out of this world, with a star-studded guest list, a whopping six different wedding dresses, luxury gift bags as well as spell-binding fireworks.

READ: The Kardashian-Jenners' $191million homes: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more

All of Kitty's dresses were all inspired by her English heritage and her love of Italian culture. The show-stopper had to be her main dress though; a Victorian-inspired Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown. The nipped-in silhouette had a full skirt and featured tiny buttons. Kitty also rocked an eye-catching, dramatic veil that had some serious length at the back. The blonde beauty pulled her hair back in a sleek style, letting the dazzling design do all the talking.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.