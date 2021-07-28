Charles Spencer returns to social media following daughter Kitty's wedding Princess Diana's brother's eldest tied the knot at the weekend

Charles Spencer has created a new post on Instagram for the first time since his eldest daughter, Lady Kitty Spencer, got married at the weekend.

The Earl posted a photo to the social media site which showed a herd of deer enjoying dusk at the family estate, Althorp House.

MORE: Kitty Spencer's sweet words to mum Victoria after lavish Italian wedding

He captioned the stunning shot: " Last blaze of sun this evening, over the Deer Park."

His followers were quick to praise the photo, with their comments including: "You really do live in one of the loveliest places. Thanks for sharing it with us."

Other fans took the opportunity to send their best wishes, writing: "Congratulations on your daughter's wedding," and: "Congrats on your daughter’s marriage."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Guests arrive for the wedding of Lady Kitty Spencer

Kitty tied the knot with her new husband, Michael Lewis, in a lavish celebration in Rome.

READ: Why bride Lady Kitty Spencer didn't wear Princess Diana's wedding tiara

SEE: Inside Lady Kitty Spencer's insane Italian wedding venue

The ceremony took place in front of guests who included Lady Kitty's friends, singer Pixie Lott and Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli.

Charles shared the stunning photo of his home to Instagram

However, Charles and his daughter broke with wedding tradition, as the father-of-seven did not walk his daughter down the aisle on her big day.

Instead, she was accompanied by her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken.

While the reason the 57-year-old did not walk Kitty down the aisle hasn't been made public, he revealed last month in an interview with MSN that he was suffering from a painful shoulder injury that was affecting his freedom of movement.

Lady Kitty Spencer wore a stunning D&G gown for her big day

Charles, who had hoped to accompany divers on an expedition that would have looked for evidence from the sinking of The White Ship, the subject of his bestselling book, shared that his doctor advised him not to undertake the dive.

He said: "It sounds like a pretty feeble excuse but is really quite painful and unpleasant.

"I asked my doctor: 'Can I dive?' and he said, 'Only if you want to drown'. I decided that would be taking the authenticity of the adventure too far."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.