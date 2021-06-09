Kris Jenner reveals current relationship with Kanye West in heartfelt post The famous momager's daughter Kim Kardashian separated from the singer in February

Kris Jenner is a doting mother to six children and has welcomed their partners into her family with open arms.

While the famous momager was publicly criticised by Kanye West in his infamous tweets in 2020, it appears that the pair are now on great terms once again.

Despite Kanye and Kim Kardashian being separated, he is still considered part of the family, and on Tuesday Kris was one of the many relatives to wish him many happy returns.

The TV personality posted a photo of the pair of them on Instagram, and wrote: "Happy birthday Kanye West."

Kim herself also shared a tribute to the father of her four children on Instagram.

The Skims founder wrote alongside a series of images: "Happy Birthday Love U for Life!"

Kris Jenner and Kanye West are on good terms as the star wished the star a happy birthday

Khloe Kardashian also wished Kanye happy birthday.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Kim reportedly filed papers to dissolve her marriage to Kanye after almost seven years of marriage in February.

Kanye with former mother-in-law Kris

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed the documents according to TMZ, through her lawyer Laura Wasser but the date of separation was not listed.

It was also reported that Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North West, seven, Saint West, five, Chicago West, two, and Psalm West, two.

The famous couple's former neighbour, Kathy Griffiths, seemingly confirmed the news of the breakup in January, tweeting: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.

Kim Kardashian also wished Kanye many happy returns

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

The finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs this week, will focus on Kim's marriage breakdown.

