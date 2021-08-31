Elizabeth Hurley shows off toned midriff in beach photo as she introduces new family member The 55-year-old spent the Bank Holiday weekend in Wales

Elizabeth Hurley usually enjoys relaxing on white sandy beaches across the world, such as those in the Maldives, but this Bank Holiday weekend she headed somewhere closer to home – Wales.

The mother-of-one took to Instagram on Monday to share a new post with followers, reveaing two beachy snaps featuring someone very special.

"Bank Holiday in Wales with my new puppy, Minnie," she captioned the post, which was met with an overwhelmingly positive response.

The two snaps show the actress in green skinny jeans and a matching cameo crop top, with her toned midriff proudly on display, and sunglasses. Whilst one hand is up in the air, in celebratory mode, the other one is holding her new puppy, who looks happy in her owner's arms.

Elizabeth with her new dog Minnie

Elizabeth's friends, such as Amanda Holden, David Furnish and David Walliams, all loved the post and were quick to like it, whilst others left comments.

"Cute pup and cute you. Have a great time!" wrote one, whilst a second referred to the dog's breed, writing: "Glad to see you love working cocker spaniels as much as I do."

A third added: "You honestly age like a fine wine."

Minnie is a working cocker spaniel

Earlier this month, the star had announced that she was staycationing in the UK and that she was unable to get to the beach – something that clearly changed when she visited Wales.

And just a few weeks ago, the 55-year-old model took to Instagram to share a sensational picture of herself lounging on a white lilo in the swimming pool, dressed in a patterned blue string bikini teamed with oversized shades.

Elizabeth wrote in the caption: "Happy place. UK summer."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful lady," while another wrote: "Summer beauty." A third added: "Awesome photo, very cool!"