Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian shares incredible snap of his mum and pays her the ultimate compliment Damian is Elizabeth's only child

Elizabeth Hurley has the best supporter in her son, Damian. The 19-year-old took to his Instagram on Sunday to pay his mum the ultimate compliment as he shared a stunning image of the actress.

"Unfair battle - everyone else might as well go home @elizabethhurley1. No one does it like mama. THE BEST missing you Xx," he wrote on his account.

The picture shows the 56-year-old sitting on some stairs whilst showing off her endless legs in a stunning strapless blue gown.

The mother-of-one complemented the gown with a pair of diamond bracelets, dangling earrings and gorgeous black heels.

Elizabeth looked incredible in the picture

As for her hair and makeup, she chose her usual style, beautiful wavy hair and smokey eyes with pink lipstick.

Elizabeth was quick to react to the sweet post, commenting: "I love you. Power to the M's and B's."

Many of Damian's followers agreed with the compliment, with former Strictly star Michelle Visage writing: "AGREED."

Fashion stylist Ann Russo added: "She is stunning! And, I agree the best! I miss her, 2," whilst another said: "It's actually quite unjust."

Damian and Elizabeth have been apart due to work commitments

Elizabeth and her son are currently spending some time apart while the actress is on location in Leeds filming her latest project – City Girls, alongside Stephen Moyer and Elizabeth Boag.

Damian, on the other hand, has been busy with his modelling job. Over the weekend, the stunning teen shared a picture from inside a private jet which showed him posing whilst sitting on a leather seat, with his hand luggage next to him.

"Back soon Xx & thank you @gucci @alessandro_michele," he captioned the picture.

His model friends, such as Irina Shayk, Naomi Campbell and Tallia Storm were quick to show their appreciation for the post, with them all leaving love heart emojis.