Ginger Zee has kept fans documented on her journey through covering the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida on cities like New Orleans.

The Good Morning America journalist shared an update from her journey that left many of her fans feeling emotional.

Ginger posted a series of pictures showcasing the damage that the hurricane wreaked while she was reporting.

The snaps showed a house which had been completely ripped apart by the strong winds as she stood in front of it talking to the camera.

In the caption, she wrote, "So wish it would be rainbows & sunshine after the storm. It's not.

"Power could be out for weeks, water is limited, sewage is a concern. With search & rescue still on, a heat advisory in place & a major flash flood threat with #Ida's remnants moving NE… the sky is trying to lie.

"This Thursday on @abcnewslive we will look at how we could sustainably build back… to weather storms and inevitable impacts of climate change."

Ginger showcased the devastation caused by the hurricane

Fans were left quite upset after the post, with many of them dropping teary-eyed emojis and praying emojis for the people affected.

One wrote, "I can't even fathom what the residents have already and will have to face," while another commented, "These poor people! Nothing like adding insult to injury with these heated temps! Sending prayers for all!!!"

Another added, "Thanks for your brave and good work reporting the storm for America. You are a special blessing to many!"

Ginger shared a first glimpse from her departure for Louisiana with her fans, sparking a reaction as they realized she was off on a dangerous undertaking.

Her picture from the flight highlighted the combined effects of the hurricane and pandemic

She uploaded on her Instagram a shot of the view from her seat on her flight to Louisiana. The entire aisle was empty, and there were only a handful of people aboard the flight, all due to the devastating effects of the natural disaster paired with the lingering pandemic.

