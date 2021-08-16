Katie Couric's heartbreaking video gets people talking Just chaos all over

Katie Couric has consistently made sure to help keep her fans and followers abreast of what's going on in the world.

And as much as she likes to keep things buoyant, she shares painful moments as well that get them thinking and talking.

The journalist shared a clip with her 1.3 million followers on Instagram that was posted by NPR originally, showcasing the situation currently in Afghanistan.

The video highlighted the utter chaos that reigned at the Kabul airport ever since the crisis erupted in the country due to the Taliban takeover.

"The footage coming out of Afghanistan this morning is so upsetting: Afghan people flood to American planes at the Kabul airport—the only way out of the country that is not controlled by the Taliban," she wrote in the caption.

She then went on to explain that she would be talking to Defense One's Kevin Baron later in the day and shared that they'd both visited Afghanistan in 2011 together.

Katie shared a video coming out of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan

While several of her fans shared crying emojis and sent out prayers to the people affected, many noticed that the video comprised only of men.

One fan wrote, "There seem to be no women in this crowd. What are the women doing? So worrisome…" with another saying, "It's heartbreaking, I pray for them, especially women, children and vulnerable people."

A third also commented, "These videos appear to show all men trying to escape ~ where are the women and children?!?!"

The situation of women and children during the crisis has been one of worry among several human rights organizations ever since news of trouble first emerged from the country.

The journalist shared another emotional video of an ICU nurse from Louisiana

Katie has frequently used her platform as a means to provide a voice for several issues close to her and engage in journalistic endeavors that aim to educate her followers.

She recently also shared another heartbreaking video which featured the emotional clip and confession of an ICU nurse named Felicia Croft, who talked about the hardship of seeing people come in and lose their lives.

