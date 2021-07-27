Katie Couric shares heartbreaking plea with fans following devastating story The journalist has an incredibly loyal social media following

Katie Couric often uses her vast social media platform to help others and at the start of the week she did just that.

MORE: Katie Couric stuns in figure-hugging swimsuit on the beach

The journalist took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartbreaking story about a woman called Betty who had lost her wedding ring while out walking in Maine.

Tragically, Betty's husband passed away in 2008 and the loss of the ring has devastated her.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katie Couric reveals big news with her fans

Katie shared several photos of the ring on Instagram, along with a picture of her and Betty, and asked her followers to help keep a look out if they were in the area.

MORE: Katie Couric wears bold beach outfit for important reason

READ: Katie Couric mourns the loss of someone special in heartbreaking post

She wrote: "Hi everyone! This is Betty Ballantyne. We met today walking the Marginal Way in Ogunquit, Maine.

Katie Couric asked fans to help Betty find her wedding ring

"We started talking and she told us she was looking for the ring her husband Roger made for her when they got married. "She wore it on her right hand after he died in 2008 from kidney cancer. They were married just short of 24 years. He was the love of her life and she is heartsick that she can’t find her ring.

MORE: Katie Couric has fans taken aback with unbelievable fitness update

MORE: Katie Couric designed her huge $6.3million home with sister Clara – and it's epic

"So….I told her I would try to help. If you swipe you can see what the ring looks like. If you by ANY chance find Betty’s ring will you DM me or let me know in the comments?

The journalist often uses her platform to help others

"I am very sentimental, as is Betty, and this ring means the world to her. (She was also in Kennebunkport and Saco.) Hey, it’s worth a shot, right???? #withthisring #Bettyneedsyourhelp #praytoSaintAnthony #fingerscrossed."

MORE: Katie Couric admits to being in tears in heartbreaking post

MORE: Katie Couric shares gorgeous photo from daughter Ellie's wedding day

Fans were quick to send their support to Betty, with one writing: "Fingers crossed for Betty!" while another wrote: "I'm not going to Maine, but I'm going to say a little prayer that someone finds it and returns it to Betty."

The mother-of-two has a loyal following on social media

A third added: "Just commenting to boost the analytics on this. Go Bethany!!"

MORE: Katie Couric pleads with fans after sharing health concerns from bed

MORE: Katie Couric causes a stir with huge family news

Goldie Hawn also commented, writing: "How very beautiful kind and loving. Katie you are one big heart! Prayers."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.