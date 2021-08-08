Katie Couric has been actively using her platform as a prominent journalist to keep her fans and followers abreast of the rapidly changing developments in the country's COVID situation.

MORE: Katie Couric shares heartbreaking plea with fans following devastating story

She made a heartfelt plea to her followers to remain safe and get vaccinated through a heartbreaking video she shared on her Instagram page.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie Couric unveils exciting announcement

The journalist reposted a video from news page Now This which featured the emotional clip and confession of a nurse named Felicia Croft.

The ICU nurse from Shreveport, Louisiana spent the majority of the video in tears, talking about the people she sees come in who are losing their lives, and how it affects her and her family.

WATCH: Katie Couric's piano video with Tony Bennett will melt your heart

Katie posted the clip with the caption, "This broke my heart. Please watch," and a broken heart emoji.

The journalist shared the tragic story of Louisiana nurse Felicia Croft

The caption continued, "#Repost @nowthisnews 'We are intubating and losing people that are my age and younger' — An ICU nurse working at a Louisiana hospital posted this emotional video begging people to get vaccinated #icu #nurse #nurses #covid19 #pandemic #vaccines #vaccinated."

The post started up a major conversation in the comments section as several spoke up about the importance of getting vaccinated and were affected by the moving clip.

MORE: Katie Couric looks age-defying in beautiful blue mini-dress

SEE: Katie Couric stuns in figure-hugging swimsuit at the beach

Selma Blair emotionally wrote, "People are not understanding this is not just a flu. It's mind boggling. I pray for my child who is still too young to get the vaccine. I pray for us all. Thank you."

One fan commented, "We support you and pray more will get vaccinated," with another writing, "Thank you for sharing. We need to do better."

Katie conducted an interview with Dr. Fauci to talk about the new COVID variants

Katie has been active in her efforts to raise awareness about the pandemic's effects, including conducting an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, which she shared on her feed as well.

"In case you missed it: Here's my full conversation with Dr. Fauci — we discuss new variants, herd immunity, booster shots and your questions from social," she wrote in the caption for the interview clip.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.