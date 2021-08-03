Katie Couric's piano video with Tony Bennett will melt your heart

Katie Couric has done a lot over the course of her long and distinguished career. And when she left Today in 2016, she was able to play piano for legendary singer Tony Bennett.

MORE: Katie Couric designed her huge $6.3million home with sister Clara – and it's epic

To mark the Anything Goes hitmaker's 95th birthday, Katie shared the clip of her playing for him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie Couric makes heartfelt plea after sharing worrying health update

The journalist played The Way You Look Tonight, which was recorded by Tony back in 1958. Paying a heartfelt tribute to the singer, Katie wrote: "Happy 95th birthday to my dear friend @itstonybennett!

"We love you so much. PS: I got to play 'The Way You Look Tonight' for Tony back in 2016…he sang this song to me on my last day at @todayshow, a memory I’ll always cherish. #happybirthday."

Katie shared the emotional clip

The memory carried a bittersweet meaning, as not only was it Katie's last day on Today, but earlier this year it was revealed that back in 2016, Tony had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Despite his diagnosis, Tony continued to perform well into 2020, and it's thought his frequent touring helped lessen certain symptoms of the illness by keeping his brain stimulated.

Tony complimented her piano skills

After her post, Katie was inundated with fan support, with many enjoying the cherished memory that she had shared.

MORE: Katie Couric looks age-defying in beautiful blue mini-dress

MORE: Katie Couric stuns in figure-hugging swimsuit at the beach

One complimented: "You always gleam with pride when you're playing the piano," and a second wrote: "So beautiful, something special between the two of you! What a gift!"

Many others wished Tony a "happy birthday" while several ended up flooding the comments with heart emojis.

Katie often uses her social media platforms to help others, and last week she promoted the story of Betty, who she met while walking in Maine.

Betty's husband tragically passed away in 2008, and the widow was devastated as she had lost their wedding ring.

Tony was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016

The journalist shared several photos of the ring on Instagram, along with a picture of her and Betty, and asked her followers to help keep a look out if they were in the area.

She wrote: "Hi everyone! This is Betty Ballantyne. We met today walking the Marginal Way in Ogunquit, Maine.

"We started talking and she told us she was looking for the ring her husband Roger made for her when they got married. She wore it on her right hand after he died in 2008 from kidney cancer. They were married just short of 24 years. He was the love of her life and she is heartsick that she can't find her ring.

"So….I told her I would try to help. If you swipe you can see what the ring looks like. If you by ANY chance find Betty's ring will you DM me or let me know in the comments?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.