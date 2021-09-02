This Morning's Eamonn Holmes shares 'pensive' photo - and fans react

Eamonn Holmes has touched upon his sleep struggle after sharing a "pensive" photo of himself on Instagram. The post comes after the 61-year-old's summer-long stint on This Morning.

"This sums me up today. No sleep last night and very pensive today. Got to shake myself. Things to do," he remarked in the caption.

The post immediately prompted a response from fans, with one writing: "Know how you feel Eamonn, had many days like that this last year or so (as have many i suspect) Just go with it and it'll sort itself out."

Another remarked: "I was the same! Feel your pain xx." A third post read: "Oh dear Eamonn. Hope you have a better night tonight. Too bad that you're not a coffee drinker, as the caffeine would certainly help a bit. Hope you have a good day in the end."

Eamonn, who has worked in live television for over 40 years, is currently suffering from chronic pain. After struggling for several weeks, the star revealed earlier this year that he went to hospital for a diagnosis and discovered it was caused by a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs.

Eamonn shared this selfie with fans on Thursday

Last month, the presenter discussed all things burnout and stress at work. Asked how he "combats burnout and stress", Eamonn replied: "There's no doubt about it, I work in the most stressful end of television production, and that is live TV.

"I think I get around it because I know my job and everyone else's job - I know what the floor manager is supposed to do, I know what the cameras do, the producers in the gallery... If you feel confident that you know everything that's happening, you're not sailing into the dark and the unprepared, you've briefed yourself [then you'll be fine]."

He added: "Don't trust anybody, trust yourself, prepare yourself. I'm constantly listening to the news, reading newspapers, picking up information… It can all pop up in my job. If you're prepared, you're going to be OK."

