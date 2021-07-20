Ruth Langsford sparks huge fan reaction after unveiling stunning new hairstyle We are loving the new look, Ruth!

Ruth Langsford was feeling a little experimental this week as she unveiled a striking new hairstyle – and we love it! Appearing on Monday's This Morning, the 61-year-old switched up her appearance by adding soft curls to her usually straight hair.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look, Ruth uploaded a video of herself with her hairstylist. "New week, new do! Thank you for all your lovely comments about my hair today," she wrote.

"All thanks to the talented & lovely @livdaveymakeup… the woman's a miracle worker! She has more ideas for my barnet so watch this pace! #thismorning #hair #newhairstyle #livdaveymakeup."

Friends and fans alike were quick to applaud the transformation, with Fleur East writing: "Loved your hair and makeup today!!" Charlene White remarked: "Honestly… you looked stunning. Just STUNNING!!" Judi Love added: "@ruthlangsford You looked stunning xx."

One fan wrote: "This is the best your hair as ever looked... Ten years younger and all that… Seriously though… you looked fab today. Love It!!" Another stated: "Ruth, whoever is helping you style atm I'm loving it, you are looking fabulous. Loved the beige the other day too, hair is on point and brighter."

Ruth also shared this post after Monday's This Morning

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes are back on the This Morning sofa. They are stepping in for main hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for six weeks this summer.

The TV couple have previously filled in for regular presenters Phillip and Holly every Friday and during school holidays – prior to this, they were last on the show during the Easter holidays. Last year, viewers were shocked to learn that Ruth and Eamonn's Friday slot would be replaced with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

