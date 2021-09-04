Angelina Jolie details agonising Brad Pitt and Harvey Weinstein story

Angelina Jolie has shared how Brad Pitt's decision to work with Harvey Weinstein "hurt", despite her calls for him to not work with the disgraced former producer.

The actress opened up on her experiences with Harvey, who was sentenced in 2020 to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, and who faces further charges in California and the UK.

"I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did," Angelina shared. "We fought about it. Of course it hurt."

Brad worked with Harvey on Quentin Tarantino's 2009 film Inglourious Basterds a nd 2012's Killing Them Softly, directed by Andrew Dominik. The Weinstein Company acted as producers on both.

The Eternals star went on to reveal that although she did not want to discuss her personal experience with Harvey, with whom she worked on 1998 Miramax romantic comedy Playing by Heart, she would tell others that his actions were an "abuse of rights" and that "the truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault".

"It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny [Lee Miller], my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys — don’t let girls go alone with him," she told the Guardian.

Brad and Harvey worked together twice

Brad and Angelina were married for two years before separating in September 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Though their divorce was finalised in 2019, they continue to be locked in a custody battle for their five of their six children - Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Maddox, 19, is now legally an adult.

