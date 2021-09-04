Angelina Jolie helps Eternals co-star Salma Hayek celebrate birthday with hilarious video

Eternals co-stars Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie reunited for a special birthday celebration that ended in Salma covered in cake.

Salma, 55, was joined by her friend Angie and her family for the special occasion, and revealed in a video that her family treated her to the "mexican mordida" which sees the birthday person's face pushed into their cake.

"My brother @hayekstudio and me trying to teach Angie how to do the mexican mordida @angelinajolie," she shared, revealing that Angelina took part in the celebration by pushing Salma's head into the icing.

A day prior, the actress rocked a bright blue swimsuit that featured a low v-neck and halter neck straps that allowed the superstar to feel comfortable and sexy.

"Happy 55th birthday to me," Salma captioned the post alongside an emoji of a woman dancing salsa, adding: "Looking forward to new adventures #grateful."

Salma will star as Ajak in the new Marvel film, Eternals, along with Angie as Thena, Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo.

Directed by newly-crowned Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, the film follows a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilisations.

The film is directed by Chloe Zhao

The upcoming film's official synopsis reads: "Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

"I think it definitely has its own DNA within the Marvel universe. It is different," Salma previously revealed of the film.

"It was directed by a woman and we didn't do most of the things in the studio. They're real locations which is unusual for Marvel. I'm very excited about the film, it definitely has this special vibe to it that is unique."

Eternals will be released in cinemas in on 5 November 2021

